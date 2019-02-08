Ralph Northam Reportedly Was Set to Resign Immediately After Scandal Hit, Then Changed His Mind

A new report suggests that embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) came extremely close to stepping down from his post in the early stages of his ongoing scandals.

ABC News reports that Northam “had come close to announcing he would resign” on Saturday when he held a press conference on the KKK and blackface photo from his medical school yearbook page. Instead, he changed his mind and offered a series of bizarre comments about how he supposedly wore make-up for a Michael Jackson costume and denied being in the photo. Northam previously said he was in the picture although it wasn’t clear if he the person in blackface or the KKK hood.

Beyond Northam’s racism scandal and his controversial abortion remarks, the other two top officials in Virginia’s state government are facing problems of their own. Attorney General Mark Herring has admitted that he once wore blackface too, and Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax (D) is dealing with allegations of sexual assault.

[Photo via Getty Images]

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com