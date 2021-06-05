Texas Bakery Got Hate Mail and Cancellations After Posting Rainbow Cookie Pic — But Then The Script Flipped

A Texas bakery announced they’d received a flood of cancellations and lost followers after they posted a photo of rainbow cookies in honor of Pride Month — but then things turned around in a storuy that played out on social media.

The proprietors of Lufkin, Texas bakery Confections posted a tempting photo of heart-shaoped rainbow cookies, along with a message that read “More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here.”

But the following day, the bakery shared the news that their gesture of inclusion had sparked a hateful backlash that included the cancellation of an order that they had already baked:

Today has been hard. Really hard. We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted. We received a very hateful message on our business page canceling a large order (5dz) of summer themed cookies for tomorrow morning (that we just finished decorating) because of a rainbow heart cookie we posted. My heart is heavy. Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods. So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better

The dark times didn’t last long, as an outpouring of support ensued, and the bakery even held a special sale on the cookies that had literally been cancelled:

We are overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed. There are so many it may take us a while to get through them all. Tears of joy ran down my face as I read through them. Thank you so much to all our new followers, 2,500 of y’all!! We will open today at 10 and will have the canceled order individually bagged and tied and ready to sell, $3 each. To all of those who donated to some of our favorite animal rescues from our last post, thank you! We have felt the love. For all those asking, you can find us on Instagram under sugarcookieart. I’m posting a picture of our lunch menu in the comments because we’ve had so many requests. Again we are humbled and grateful and proud to serve our community.

The bakery now enjoys lines around the block, a photo of which they posted Friday:

They have apparently been selling out completely every day since, and there are still several weeks left in Pride Month.

