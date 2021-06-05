comScore Kayleigh McEnany Reaction to Jen Psaki Photo Shoot Trends

Kayleigh McEnany Trends After She Lashes Out Over Jen Psaki’s Glamorous Photo Shoot — That Trump Women Didn’t Get

By Tommy Christopher, Jun 5th, 2021
 

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany became a top trending topic after she lashed out over an upcoming profile of Jen Psaki that will feature a layout by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz — treatment she says was not afforded the women of Trumpworld.

McEnany complained about the double standard on Friday’s edition of Outnumbered, which built a segment around the news that Leibovitz was spotted at the White House, where she’ll be photographing Psaki for an upcoming profile:

McEnany made it clear she does not want a glowing magazine profile herself, but was calling out the double-standard that denied such treatment to the likes of Sarah Sanders and other Trump figures.

“Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces repeatedly, time and time again,” McEnany said, and ripped what she called ” a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration.”

Thousands of Twitter users weighed in, at one point placing McEnany on the Twitter trending chart twice, under “Kayleigh” and “McEnany.”

The trending topic was her name, and the description read “Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responds to reports her successor Jen Psaki is being profiled for a magazine.”

Here’s a sampling of reactions from media figures and other verified users:

Psaki has, in fact, gotten high marks from White House correspondents for things like being “competent” and “professional,” and has developed a devoted fan base that obsesses over her head tilts and hair flips as she launches what have come to be known as #PsakiBombs — exchanges with reporters that leave the fans cheering. And while McEnany doubtless has her own cadre of fans, she did not receive the kind of praise that Psaki has thus far from mainstream media outlets.

