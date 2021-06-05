Kayleigh McEnany Trends After She Lashes Out Over Jen Psaki’s Glamorous Photo Shoot — That Trump Women Didn’t Get

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany became a top trending topic after she lashed out over an upcoming profile of Jen Psaki that will feature a layout by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz — treatment she says was not afforded the women of Trumpworld.

McEnany complained about the double standard on Friday’s edition of Outnumbered, which built a segment around the news that Leibovitz was spotted at the White House, where she’ll be photographing Psaki for an upcoming profile:

Spotted in the White House briefing room: famed photographer Annie Leibovitz here taking pics pic.twitter.com/dzg6lSQnIs — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) June 3, 2021

McEnany made it clear she does not want a glowing magazine profile herself, but was calling out the double-standard that denied such treatment to the likes of Sarah Sanders and other Trump figures.

“Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces repeatedly, time and time again,” McEnany said, and ripped what she called ” a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration.”

Thousands of Twitter users weighed in, at one point placing McEnany on the Twitter trending chart twice, under “Kayleigh” and “McEnany.”

The trending topic was her name, and the description read “Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responds to reports her successor Jen Psaki is being profiled for a magazine.”

Here’s a sampling of reactions from media figures and other verified users:

But is she wrong…? https://t.co/GmA4VTdtgZ — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) June 4, 2021

McEnany, still complaining her personal press coverage wasn’t good enough, several months out. https://t.co/VfPnn9WWyz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 4, 2021

To be fair, if it weren’t for Kayleigh McEnany we might be taking Jen Psaki for granted. — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 5, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany is finding out the hard way that lying to the American people every day wasn’t a good way to build herself a lasting legacy. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 5, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany is trending so America should know who she really is pic.twitter.com/8s9yhJKPHm — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) June 5, 2021

Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, and Jen Psaki have now all gotten magazine profiles. They never did this for Melania Trump (an actual model) and Kayleigh McEnany, but Vogue did give a profile to Stormy Daniels in 2018! https://t.co/nWbSociR82 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 3, 2021

Kayleigh’s whining that she hasn’t been profiled in Vogue or given credit as a working Mom. Possible article pitches on Kayleigh:

1) QAnon Moms: Glamour and Guns

2) Lying About A Pandemic: Get The Glow

3) Fox Blondes: Facist And Fun

4) Kayleigh: Why My Nanny Isn’t In The Photo — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 5, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany whines: Why didn’t I get an Annie Leibovitz picture? https://t.co/xFzxw5L0GS — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 5, 2021

Remember when they did this for Kayleigh McEnany and Sarah Sanders… https://t.co/CaUjHOLLug — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2021

Call me petty, but it gives me immense joy to see the liar Kayleigh McEnany butthurt about not getting a photoshoot with Annie Liebowitz while Jen Psaki is. Cry more. 😏 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 5, 2021

Yeah, because she’s better at her job… Kayleigh McEnany is jealous that Jen Psaki gets so much better press coverage https://t.co/sBeNuaMnT3 — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 5, 2021

I wrote about how Kayleigh McEnany is a petty jealous whiner #PsakiBombs #McEnemyOfThePeople https://t.co/RiVGx4qeQi — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF (@taradublinrocks) June 5, 2021

Kayleigh Derangement Syndrome. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 5, 2021

Kayleigh, nobody forced you to say absolutely ridiculous and profoundly unhelpful things like this every day (e.g., Feb. 25, 2020). You made the choice to go all in with Trump and you brought this all on yourself. Take some responsibility for your actions! pic.twitter.com/rnvbL4eKv5 https://t.co/cy0xhZoqYF — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) June 4, 2021

Psaki has, in fact, gotten high marks from White House correspondents for things like being “competent” and “professional,” and has developed a devoted fan base that obsesses over her head tilts and hair flips as she launches what have come to be known as #PsakiBombs — exchanges with reporters that leave the fans cheering. And while McEnany doubtless has her own cadre of fans, she did not receive the kind of praise that Psaki has thus far from mainstream media outlets.

