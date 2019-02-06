VA Sen. Mark Warner: ‘This Has Been an Awful Week For Virginia’

SEN. WARNER reacts to the news coming out of Virginia, saying he’s “shocked and disappointed” by what he’s heard thus far about the Attorney General. “This has been an awful week for Virginia,” he said for the first time on camera since the Gov. Northam news broke last week. pic.twitter.com/ruucjbGTHx — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 6, 2019

Senator Mark Warner (D- VA) spoke to reporters today admit the latest chaos from his state.

To recap, the governor admitted to blackface in a press conference denying he’s in the racist photo on his yearbook page, the lieutenant governor is being accused of sexual assault, and the attorney general just admitted to wearing blackface to a college party in the 80s.

So perhaps it’s a slight understatement for Warner to tell reporters, “This has been an awful week for Virginia.”

He said he was “shocked and incredibly disappointed” in response to the news about AG Mark Herring.

