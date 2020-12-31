Tony Hawk’s name was trending on Twitter Thursday after sharing a funny story of his experience getting tested for Covid with two of his children, the latest in a string of incidents where the world’s most famous skateboarder is almost, but not quite, recognized.

It’s been a running joke — amplified by none other than Hawk himself — of his frequent encounters with people who know enough about skateboarding to know his name or think that he looks “kind of like that Tony Hawk guy” but who are not able to actually recognize Hawk.

The latest example came when Hawk and two of his children went to a Covid testing site. To be fair, they were wearing face masks, but the paperwork identified them as “Anthony, Keegan, and Kadence Hawk,” prompting the woman processing their papers to ask “Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?” — apparently missing the obvious fact that “Tony” is a common nickname for “Anthony.”

Hawk replied, “yes,” prompting an incredulous “Are you pulling my leg?” from her, and then Hawk’s deadpan answer: “No, we are all directly related to him.”

at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:

woman looking over papers: “okay… Anthony, Keegan and Kadence… Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?”

me: yes

her: “Are you pulling my leg?”

me: no, we are all directly related to him — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 31, 2020

The tale brought smiles to the faces of many Twitter users, amused by Hawk yet again going unrecognized.

Tony Hawk being questioned about being related to Tony Hawk is my favorite thing right now. https://t.co/fIi5yA4ch6 — Whitney (@whittlede) December 31, 2020

People not knowing Tony Hawk is Tony Hawk is an excellent sub genre https://t.co/LMQSb6eI0S — Matt J McDonald (@MattJMcD) December 31, 2020

The best genre of tweets is still People Who Have Definitely Heard of Tony Hawk Not Recognizing Tony Hawk https://t.co/rIB9QW7xRE — Sarah Kelly (@thesarahkelly) December 31, 2020

Good news for the Hawk family: he posted an update later that their tests all came back negative.

She pointed us towards our “swabber” and that was it. True story. Oh, and we were all negative. 🦠🙅🏼 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 31, 2020

Hawk still has strong skills at age 52, posting a video just a few days ago with a new trick, and wishing everyone “a brighter, healthier 2021.”

For what it’s worth, please consider this new (?) trick my final contribution to the world of skateboarding in 2020: bs shuv to fs sugarcane. Here’s to a brighter, healthier 2021 🛹🎉 pic.twitter.com/qxBaDqik4E — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 30, 2020

