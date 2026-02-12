Tim Pool Lashes Out at Trump for ‘Shocking’ Dismissal of Epstein Files ‘as a Hoax’

Right-wing commentator Tim Pool broke sharply with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing both the president and his administration of covering up key documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein and condemning Trump’s “shocking” past dismissal of the scandal “as a hoax.”

Speaking on his podcast Timcast IRL, Pool delivered an unusually forceful rebuke of the president, warning he would not be “cutting Trump any slack” as frustration among some MAGA influencers over lingering questions surrounding Epstein’s associates.

“I ain’t cutting Trump any slack now that we know that they’ve covered up the co-conspirator documents,” Pool said. “There’s a document saying that they were investigating co-conspirators of Epstein. There’s photos and videos of minors and children.”

Pool referenced past remarks from former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino claiming arguments that some materials consisted of “hearsay” and “fake tips that were uncorroborated.” But he insisted that did not absolve officials of responsibility.

“All of that is true, but there’s still no excuse for them not exposing these deep, dark, corrupt pedos,” he said.

Pool contrasted potentially embarrassing but non-criminal allegations involving public figures with what he described as more serious material allegedly contained in the files.

“I can understand Bill Gates didn’t do anything criminal. If it is true that he got an STD from Russian hookers and gave it to his wife on accident, that’s not illegal. He got divorced. I can understand why it’s embarrassing. And I can respect someone saying, please don’t release that email. It’s not material to anybody. It’s just internal drama that’s gross and embarrassing,” he said.

However, he rounded on Trump again: “But there is other stuff in there, that’s already been brought up, that I would say is shocking to the conscience that Trump called it a hoax. Shocking!”

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!