Rudy Giuliani’s wild media tour continued Wednesday — with President Donald Trump’s attorney threatening a lawsuit against House Intel chair Adam Schiff for “deliberately” lying.

“It would be a very big case, but Schiff would be at the center of it,” Giuliani told Sinclair’s Eric Bolling. “What did he do? He deliberately lied in order to perpetuate a false charge against the President of the United States.”

Giuliani also wildly teased that dirt will soon come to light about former Vice President Joe Biden. Appearing on The David Webb Show on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel, Giuliani hinted at forthcoming information damaging to Biden without offering any evidence whatsoever.

“I think that Biden is, it’s just over, but the, you know, but the final statements,” Giuliani said. “I know the rest of the stuff that’s going to come out.”

The former New York City mayor went on to say he’s considering filing a lawsuit against Democrats including House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“What I’m considering now, with my co-counsel — ultimately, of course the president would have to decide this — but what I’m considering now is a major lawsuit against all of them because it’s gone too far,” Giuliani said. “They’ve now perpetrated two false stories. We would call it in the street, they’re trying to frame the president, right?”

But is Giuliani even empowered to file a lawsuit on behalf of the president? Speaking with BuzzFeed News, Giuliani refused to confirm whether or not an agreement exists between him and the president.

“If I did, I wouldn’t show it to you, and what right do you have to ask me that?” Giuliani said. “I’m a private lawyer. I could have a handshake with him. I don’t have to tell you what the basis of my attorney-client relationship is.”

