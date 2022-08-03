‘Truly Devastated’: Members of Congress Mourn Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Death on Twitter

Members of Congress mourned the shocking death of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) on Wednesday, after the congresswoman and several others died in a car accident.

According to local news reports, Walorski was in a car with her district director, Zachary Potts, and her communications director, Emma Thompson. All three were killed in the accident, along with Edith Schmucker, the driver of the other car.

A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound vehicle. Walorski, Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Walorski’s comm. director Emma Thompson all passed away. — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

Many of Walorski’s congressional colleagues on both sides of the political aisle posted their condolences and prayers on Twitter, with many calling her a friend.

I’m truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I’ll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 3, 2022

All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 3, 2022

My full statement on the passing of Jackie Walorski, my dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever known: pic.twitter.com/nntvYAqttb — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 3, 2022

Praying for the family of Rep. Jackie Walorski, as well as two of her staffers, after hearing of their tragic death this afternoon. It was an honor to serve with Jackie, and she will be greatly missed. May God grant their loved ones peace and comfort in the days ahead. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 3, 2022

I am deeply saddened by our loss of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. Jackie is much more than a colleague, she is a friend & irreplaceable member of the U.S. House. My deepest sympathy goes out to her husband Dean Swihart and all her family. Rest In Peace my dear friend. — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) August 3, 2022

My heartfelt condolences to my colleague Rep. Jackie Walorski’s family and to the other victims’ families involved in this horrific car accident. And he said to him, “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” – Luke 23:43 https://t.co/CsDckFAvsZ — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) August 3, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

I’m just receiving the news about the tragic deaths of Rep. Walorski and two members of her staff. I hope you’ll join me in praying for their families and friends. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) August 3, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken by the news of @RepWalorski’s passing. Sending my deepest condolences to the Walorski family & the families of the 2 staffers — Zachery Potts & Emma Thomson — who were with her. 🙏🏼 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) August 3, 2022

I just heard the news that my friend and colleague Jackie Walorski has passed away along with three other people in a terrible car accident today. I am absolutely heartbroken and my heart goes out to the families of each of the victims. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) August 3, 2022

I am heartbroken by the loss of Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staff members today. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. — Congressman Mike Carey (@RepMikeCarey) August 3, 2022

Praying for the Congresswoman’s family, her entire staff and their families, and the Capitol Hill community after this tragic accident. https://t.co/xuTDI0pEyF — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) August 3, 2022

Marcia and I are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of @RepWalorski, her District Director Zachery Potts, and her Communications Director Emma Thomson. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) August 3, 2022

Jackie was a good friend and great colleague who worked hard on behalf of her district and country. Our prayers are with each of their families, friends, and fellow colleagues. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) August 3, 2022

God took a special angel home today. Jackie was the “happy Hoosier” who would light up a room with her joy, passion, brilliance & love of life. There is nothing @RepWalorski couldn’t do. We are all shocked, heartbroken – yet grateful to count her as a friend. #GodsArms pic.twitter.com/IIz4oLmvqh — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) August 3, 2022

Tracy and I are heartbroken by the news that my friend and colleague, Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, and two members of her staff were killed in a car accident earlier today. Please keep their families in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) August 3, 2022

Just the worst news. Rest In Peace Jackie, a 2012 classmate, and her loyal staff Zachary & Emma. Our office is praying for the families of Rep. Walorski, Zachary Potts, and Emma Thomson. https://t.co/vkSJ09kLG4 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 3, 2022

It was an honor to serve with Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My heart is heavy and she will be missed. She and her family are in my thoughts.https://t.co/LZvY85mYbT — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) August 3, 2022

My friend Jackie was tragically taken from us this afternoon. She was a great leader & a truly kind, compassionate woman who loved her family & her constituents. 2 of her staff were killed as well, Zach & Emma. My heart goes out to all their families. Keep them in your prayers. https://t.co/4r0z2GodsE — Rep. Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) August 3, 2022

My prayers are with the family and staff of my colleague, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and the others who were tragically killed in a traffic collision today. Please keep them in your thoughts. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) August 3, 2022

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and members of her team. My prayers are with their families, loved ones, and the people of Indiana’s 2nd District. — Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) August 3, 2022

No words can describe the utter shock and profound sadness my colleagues, and I are feeling following this devastating news of @RepWalorski’s tragic passing. Erika and I extend our deepest condolences to her family and all those impacted by this horrific accident. Psalms 34:18 https://t.co/54LQuUZ1AF — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 3, 2022

I’m so saddened to learn of the loss of Rep. Jackie Walorski. She was a dear colleague of mine and I had the honor of serving with her on the Ways and Means Committee. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) August 3, 2022

Devastated to learn this truly shocking and tragic news. My deepest prayers are with Rep. Walorski’s family and the loved ones of her staff, Emma and Zachery, in this unbelievably difficult time. https://t.co/D4UhSBpmUX — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 3, 2022

I am saddened to hear the tragic news of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and her staffer’s deaths. My wife Karen and I are praying for each family affected by the accident. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) August 3, 2022

Jackie’s contagious laugh and quick wit will be deeply missed. Please keep their families, friends, and colleagues in your prayers. — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) August 3, 2022

This is devastating. Jackie served with distinction as RM of the Ethics Committee. I proudly served alongside her as Chair. She cared deeply about the House and about her constituents. My condolences to Jackie’s family and staff and to the families of Emma and Zach as well. https://t.co/cJzyZutcF5 — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 3, 2022

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com