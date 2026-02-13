Trump Comms Chief Lashes Out Using R-Slur in Rant on How Epstein Files Push ‘Ruined the Lives of Innocent People’

In a Friday X post, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung used the r-slur to refer to Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) in a wild rant on how the push to fully release the FBI files on convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “ruined the lives of innocent people.”

Cheung’s profanity-riddled message came in response to a tweet from independent journalist Jacqueline Sweet, who wrote on Friday that a certain file that both Khanna and Massie pushed to release contains 16 people with “no known ties to Epstein, the DOJ confirmed.”

“Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie are some of the dumbest r*tards ever to be in Congress,” wrote Cheung. “They knowingly and willfully ruined the lives of innocent people who had nothing to do with Epstein.”

Sweet, whose report was published Friday in The Guardian, wrote that earlier this week, Khanna read a list of six names on the House floor, emphasizing that they were “wealthy, powerful men that the DOJ hid.”

After a request for comment, a spokesperson from the office of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told The Guardian that the men were actually Epstein lookalikes for a photo lineup by the Southern District of New York and have “NOTHING to do with Epstein.”

In response to Sweet’s reporting, Khanna acknowledged his mistake on Friday via X, writing, “I wish DOJ had provided that explanation earlier instead of redacting then unredacting their names. They have failed to protect survivors, created confusion for innocent men, and have protected rich and powerful abusers.” He went on to call for “full transparency and the truth.”

Notably, Massie and Khanna have been prominent critics of President Donald Trump and his administration’s handling of the Epstein files, spearheading last year’s push for the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Both lawmakers have continued to question the extensive redactions in the documents released so far and why additional files remain shrouded from the public.

