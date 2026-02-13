Trump Drops Brand-New Election Whopper In Riff To Troops — Invents Millions of Votes He Never Got

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump dropped a new riff on his election lies by telling troops that he won the popular vote in 2016 “by a lot” — thereby inventing millions of votes he did not win.

Trump has spent years falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him and/or “stolen” from him, despite the fact that Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party and dozens of court decisions.

But he won the 2016 election despite losing the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

The president departed the White House Friday afternoon en route to Fort Bragg ahead of a long weekend at his Mar-a-lago resort. In Texas, he gave a speech to military families that included many familiar touches — and one new one.

During an introduction, Trump flatly declared that he won the popular vote “by a lot” — and without the qualifiers he has used in the past:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And he was responsible, along with Laura Trump. Laura is fantastic. Born here and loves the area, but they work together. But Michael Watley, if he’s here, I don’t know. Michael, Michael. Michael, will you come here for a second, please? He’s running for the Senate. And if he gets in, you’re going to be taken care of. If he doesn’t get in, we’re going to be stripping the military like they always do, the Democrats. This is a man who was the head of North Carolina. And so he did so well that I said. Who was that guy that did so well? Because when it came time to picking the head of the Republican Party, I picked him. And you saw what happened in the last election. We won at a landslide. We won every swing state, all seven swing states. We won by millions of votes, the popular vote. You know, the first time I won, but they say I didn’t win the popular vote, you know I did. I won it by a lot, but they said I didn’t. So every time they’d introduce “Donald Trump, who didn’t won the popular vote,” but he, you know, whatever. This — I was always — I said, I don’t ever want that to happen again. But we did. We won everything. And this is a man that was in charge of this state. He did so well here. There was nobody else that I even considered to run the RNC. That’s the whole country. And we had a big, big victory just recently that you know very well — a victory like they’ve never seen. So I’d just like you to say a couple of words, Michael. Congratulations.

Watch above via Pool.

