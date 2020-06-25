Trump Goes After Black Lives Matter, Accuses Them of Promoting ‘Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!’

President Donald Trump is attacking Black Lives Matter, accusing its leadership of promoting “Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”

Trump went after the movement in a Thursday afternoon post on Twitter:

Black Lives Matter leader states, “If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it”. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

The president texpressed his anger at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, claiming, “NYC police are furious!”:

Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Trump’s first tweet is referencing an interview Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome gave to Fox News on Wednesday, during which he said, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

“I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally,” Newsome added. “It’s a matter of interpretation.”

Later in the interview, Newsome went on to clarify that he neither condones nor condemns rioting, and noted that the country was built on violence, pointing to the American Revolution as an example.

“We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like,” he added. “So for any American to accuse us of being violent, it’s extremely hypocritical.”

Newsome also explained that the Black Lives Matter movement is aimed at saving people’s lives and not at hurting police officers, adding that there is nothing more American than protecting people.

The Black Lives Matter was started in response to Trayvon Martin’s death, and the acquittal of his killer George Zimmerman. The movement has been active since 2013 and works to eradicate white supremacy and violence inflicted on Black people and Black communities.

“By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives,” says a statement the Black Lives Matter website.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators have gathered throughout the nation to protest police brutality and racism in the United States following the fatal arrest of George Floyd on May 25.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) marched with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington D.C. earlier in June, becoming the first Republican senator to endorse the movement.

He also took to Twitter to show his support:

