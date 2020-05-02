comScore

Trump Issues Order to His Own Chief of Staff — In a Tweet That References Mysterious ‘Capital Hill’

By Tommy ChristopherMay 2nd, 2020, 10:27 am
President Donald Trump speaks during daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

President Donald Trump ordered White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to deliver a message that would help “Senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday” — by tagging Meadows in a tweet.

On Saturday morning, Trump responded to a recent report that Capitol attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan told GOP officials that “there is not sufficient capacity to quickly test senators for coronavirus — a contrast with the White House, where any people meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are tested for the disease.”

“There is tremendous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for the Senators returning to Capital Hill on Monday. Likewise the House, which should return but isn’t because of Crazy Nancy P. The 5 minute Abbott Test will be used. Please inform Dr. Brian P. Monahan,” Trump wrote, then added the tag “@MarkMeadows” at the end, which is how Twitter users ensure that a message is seen by another user.

Trump’s tweet raised a few eyebrows, and a bit of mockery.

The House of Representatives and the United States Senate are located on Capitol Hill.

