Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Defends Posting Fake Teddy Roosevelt Quote Because The Idea is ‘True’

Jenna Ellis, a lead attorney for President Donald Trump, posted a fake Teddy Roosevelt quote on Twitter Wednesday — later doubling down on her tweet because the idea is “true.”

Ellis posted a photograph of Roosevelt alongside a quote that reads, “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.”

The popular meme, which does not include a date or possible origin of the quotation, often makes the rounds on Twitter and has been debunked by several sources.

After getting called out on her mistake multiple times, Ellis took to Twitter again to defend her post:

“For people asking, this quotation has been attributed to Roosevelt, but there isn’t a specific record of him saying this in a speech,” she wrote. “I posted it because the ifea [sic] itself is true, whether or not he said it! :)”

Undeterred by the fact-checkers tearing apart her Twitter post, Ellis defended it yet again, calling Democratic reporters “activists”:

“I keep getting a barrage of threats and false accusations from Dems and ‘reporter’ activists,” she wrote. “My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States.”

Despite claiming that her mission was “Truth,” Ellis has not taken the entirely false Roosevelt quotation down.

