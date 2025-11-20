Trump Spox Called Out By CNN’s Kaitlan Collins As She Exits Briefing Amid Jeers

Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was called out by CNN anchor and Senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins as she left a White House briefing amid a chorus of complaints from reporters.

A group of Democrats — all military veterans — posted a video this week reminding servicemembers and intelligence officers “You can refuse illegal orders.”

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) took turns reciting the messages in the clip:

We want to speak directly to members of the military and the intelligence community who take risks each day to keep Americans safe. We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military. But that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution. But right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution. We know this is hard and that it’s a difficult time to be a public servant. But whether you’re serving in the CIA. The Army, our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back. Because now more than ever the American people need you. We need you to stand up for our laws, our constitution and who we are as Americans. Don’t give up. Don’t give up don’t give up. Don’t give up the ship.

That clip prompted President Donald Trump to go on a social media spree calling for the execution of the Democrats who participated in the video.

In one post, he wrote “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” and reposted another calling for the group to be hanged.

The president’s post and the video were frequent topics at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, during which Leavitt repeatedly and falsely claimed that the Democrats urged the military to refuse “lawful orders.”

Leavitt continued to make the false claim even after she was called out for it by CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

As Leavitt announced the end of the briefing, reporters began complaining and shouting questions, and as the press secretary strode away from the podium, Collins could be heard clearly calling out the falsehood.

“Karoline, you misquoted Democrats in that video. That’s actually not what they said,” Collins said to Leavitt.

Watch above via The White House.