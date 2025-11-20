‘Beyond The Pale’: Dem Senator Denounces Trump’s Threat to Execute Her as Un-American

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) denounced President Donald Trump’s threat to execute her and other congressional Democrats for treason after they encouraged U.S. soldiers to “refuse illegal orders.”

In a video posted to X this week, Slotkin, a former CIA officer, joined with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) , and Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) to remind the military and intelligence communities, “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution. Know that we have your back…don’t give up the ship.”

Trump raged against the video in multiple posts on Truth Social about “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!!” urging, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Slotkin responded by writing, “Earlier this morning, President Trump threatened me and a group of service and veteran members of Congress with arrest, trial, and death by hanging. Here’s my response.”

In the video, Slotkin said, “I’m Sen. Elissa Slotkin, senator from Michigan, former CIA officer. Earlier today, President Trump threatened myself, and a number of service and veteran lawmakers with arrest, trial, and death because he didn’t agree with a video we put out this week.”

Earlier this morning, President Trump threatened me and a group of service and veteran Members of Congress with arrest, trial, and death by hanging. Here’s my response: pic.twitter.com/jIZYrQTlP7 — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 20, 2025

Slotkin continued:

This isn’t really about those of us who made the video. This is about who we are as Americans and how we’re going to engage with people who we disagree with. I would hope that people of all backgrounds — Democrat, Republicans, Independents — would agree that threatening death for people you disagree with is beyond the pale of who we are as Americans. I love this country. It has given me everything — everything. And I refuse to believe that this is the new normal. I refuse to believe that we’re going to use fear and intimidation against people we agree with. And I’m not going to be forced away from speaking up on behalf of my country. I swore an oath to the Constitution many times, most recently less than a year ago as a senator. To the Constitution, not to any one man, not to any president. And I abide by that oath. For me, I believe in the power of this country, and that we are better than our current politics represent, and I refused to be intimidated out of defending the country that I love.

