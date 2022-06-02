Twitter Blasts ABC News for Tweet About Deceased Former NFL Player: ‘Today’s Edition of Tasteless Headlines’

By Jackson Richman
Jun 2nd, 2022, 11:10 am
 
Marion Barber

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Twitter users blasted ABC News for a tweet about the death of former NFL running back Marion Barber III, which noted that he never reached 1,000 rushing yards in a single season in the league.

Barber was in the NFL between 2005 and 2011 and made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

The Dallas Cowboys, where he played all but one season, announced Barber’s death, the cause of which is unknown, on Thursday. Barber was 38 years old.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down,” said the Cowboys in a statement posted on Twitter. “He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Chicago Bears, where he played his final season, tweeted, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”

ABC News ran with the Associated Press story of Barber’s death that mentioned “he never had a 1,000-yard rushing season.”

In a post with the story, ABC tweeted, “JUST IN: Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday. He was 38.”

Twitter users blasted the tweet.

A couple Twitter users referred to the tweet as similar to the one posted by ESPN NFL insider Adam Suchefter, who posted, then deleted and apologized, that former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was a star in college before “struggling to catch on” in the NFL.

