Twitter Has Fun With Pic of Adorable Two-Year-Old Who Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers on Mom’s Unlocked Phone: ‘Solid Heist, Little Dude’

Twitter had fun with a picture of a two-year-old Texas boy who managed to order 31 cheeseburgers on his mother’s phone when she left it unlocked.

Kelsey Golden’s son, Barrett, ordered the cheeseburgers from McDonald’s via DoorDash.

Kelsey told Fox & Friends on Friday what happened:

I work at a Riverhills Christian Academy, it’s a school the school in Corpus Christi and I’m kind of over like the marketing media and mainly the yearbook is what I’m working on right now. So I was transferring pictures from my phone to my computer.… When he sees those pictures, he wants — he knows that the camera is just a swipe away.

And so I’ll swipe it because he actually — he likes mirrors, he likes to look at himself in the mirror. So I turned it on to the camera mode so he can look at himself, and he’s swinging it around, which is funny because this thing has gone to where he’s like this child genius, but he’s just a 2-year-old. He’s a regular, normal 2-year-old.

Kelsey posted on Facebook on May 16 a pic of Barrett with the cheeseburgers: “I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order [D]oordash.”

A CTV News tweet with a link to the story sparked fun Twitter reactions. The caption read, “Two-year old orders 31 cheeseburgers after mom leaves phone unlocked.”

