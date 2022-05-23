Twitter Has Fun With Pic of Adorable Two-Year-Old Who Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers on Mom’s Unlocked Phone: ‘Solid Heist, Little Dude’

Twitter had fun with a picture of a two-year-old Texas boy who managed to order 31 cheeseburgers on his mother’s phone when she left it unlocked.

Kelsey Golden’s son, Barrett, ordered the cheeseburgers from McDonald’s via DoorDash.

Kelsey told Fox & Friends on Friday what happened:

I work at a Riverhills Christian Academy, it’s a school the school in Corpus Christi and I’m kind of over like the marketing media and mainly the yearbook is what I’m working on right now. So I was transferring pictures from my phone to my computer.… When he sees those pictures, he wants — he knows that the camera is just a swipe away. And so I’ll swipe it because he actually — he likes mirrors, he likes to look at himself in the mirror. So I turned it on to the camera mode so he can look at himself, and he’s swinging it around, which is funny because this thing has gone to where he’s like this child genius, but he’s just a 2-year-old. He’s a regular, normal 2-year-old.

Kelsey posted on Facebook on May 16 a pic of Barrett with the cheeseburgers: “I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order [D]oordash.”

A CTV News tweet with a link to the story sparked fun Twitter reactions. The caption read, “Two-year old orders 31 cheeseburgers after mom leaves phone unlocked.”

it hurts to see other people living your dreams https://t.co/AA80Tcu3Io — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) May 23, 2022

I see this in my future. https://t.co/cyzzdMG2LT — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) May 23, 2022

the most shocking thing here is that someone said “no one in our family likes cheeseburgers” https://t.co/9raXZdeUdG — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 23, 2022

Burger Prince > Burger King https://t.co/6Wh07FJqnd — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) May 23, 2022

I don’t see a problem, I see a toddler who’s about to throw the best impromptu block party a two-year old ever threw in his neighborhood and he knows it 👍 https://t.co/3yD4ecygXd — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) May 23, 2022

The smile of zero regrets. Get this hero a cape. https://t.co/nqYKS391cY — Kevin Williams (@TribuneKevin) May 21, 2022

The kids are alright. https://t.co/RJIApRe8uP — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 22, 2022

it was at this moment I realized I am an adult and there is nothing stopping me from doing this https://t.co/NMMvKWISM8 — Joe Fedewa (@tallshmo) May 23, 2022

She’s very lucky. He could have done much worse: like order flowers for her old beefs https://t.co/A2oFzIW4h5 — Arrey E. Ntui (@ArreyMcNtui) May 22, 2022

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com