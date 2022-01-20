Twitter users took a bite out of M&Ms becoming, as a headline in The Hill put it, “more inclusive.”

According to CNN, “the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes.”

“Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow’s shoes now have laces. Orange’s shoes laces are no longer untied,” continued CNN. “And Blue’s shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as “a bad version of Uggs.”

Twitter users mocked and rebuked the announcement.

they are colorful cartoon candies https://t.co/S7UR66YWzw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 20, 2022

Oh thank God https://t.co/gX1xuzjNgu — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) January 20, 2022

Who knew Van Halen was so racist?! https://t.co/fsO6kQeSqo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 20, 2022

If someone just read this title to me without telling me which outlet released it, I would just assume it was @TheBabylonBee. https://t.co/bvwPQ2Oe6s — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 20, 2022

The feet are still racist tho. https://t.co/Rl9xDeXjHd — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 20, 2022

Even the M&M gang is going woke. https://t.co/2ezjMO4Wu3 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) January 20, 2022

Imagine having the time and energy to think about shit like this. https://t.co/1xh8ZSfoxH — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) January 20, 2022

STOP for the love of God. https://t.co/QiRkJb3McI — Jennifer Barreto-Leyva (@JenBarretoLeyva) January 20, 2022

This is a huge win for the oppressed M&Ms https://t.co/Pv7rHPUhAa — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 20, 2022

