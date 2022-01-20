Twitter Users Take a Bite Out of M&M’s Becoming ‘More Inclusive’

By Jackson RichmanJan 20th, 2022, 12:26 pm
 
M&Ms

M&Ms

Twitter users took a bite out of M&Ms becoming, as a headline in The Hill put it, “more inclusive.”

According to CNN, “the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes.”

“Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow’s shoes now have laces. Orange’s shoes laces are no longer untied,” continued CNN. “And Blue’s shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as “a bad version of Uggs.”

Twitter users mocked and rebuked the announcement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: