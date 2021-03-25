Two men had a terrifying experience in Pelham, Alabama as they happened to drive right into one of the multiple tornadoes that struck the Birmingham area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported at least seven tornadoes in Alabama, causing extensive property damage, leaving over 17,000 Alabamians without power, killing 5, and injuring several more, including a police officer who was transported to a local hospital. Meteorologists are warning that the severe weather, including a high risk for more tornadoes, is expecting to last through the night.

The one-minute video from Cesar Villaseñor was posted by Jonathan Hardison, a reporter with Fox6 WBRC (Birmingham), and shows two men in a truck driving through a rainstorm that swiftly takes a turn for the worse. “SCARY perspective inside a likely tornado as it tore through Pelham,” wrote Hardison. The video includes numerous NSFW reactions from the men as destruction is unleashed around them.

Source: Cesar LANGUAGE warning pic.twitter.com/wbThplVPcx — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) March 25, 2021

The rain and wind can be seen blowing sideways outside the truck windows, as trees and power lines fall, debris blows down the street, and nearby houses are damaged. It’s completely understandable that the men’s language isn’t exactly PG-13 as they react with shock, and likely gratitude as well, to have survived the experience.

