Four out of the five most-watched shows in cable news on Wednesday, in both total viewers and those in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, belonged to Fox, as the conservative network continues to reclaim the top spot in the cable news ratings race.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched, with 3.14 million total viewers, and was also first in the demo, with 503,000, according to data from Nielsen. The only non-Fox appearance in the top five, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, was second in both, with 3.09 million total viewers and 452,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.69 million, and fourth in the demo, with 372,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.65 million, and third in the demo, with 441,000. The Ingraham Angle rounded out the top five, with 2.13 million total viewers, and 366,000 in the demo.

Fox notched ratings victories across the board Wednesday. In total day, Fox averaged 1.5 million total viewers, and 245,000 in the demo. MSNBC averaged 1.24 million total viewers, and 157,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest average viewers in total day, with 749,000, and was second in the demo, with 189,000.

In prime time, Fox won with 2.64 million total viewers, and 437,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.27 million total viewers, and was also second in the demo, with 299,000. CNN had 967,000 total viewers, and 239,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.12 million total viewers, and 198,000 in the demo. Morning Joe was second, with 1.08 million total viewers, and 150,000 in the demo. New Day was third, with 492,000 total viewers and 151,000 in the demo.

