Watch Howard Schultz Beg For Applause During ‘Major’ Policy Speech Seen By Roughly 200 People

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz had his own Jeb! Bush moment on Thursday when he had to stop and ask his audience at Purdue University to applaud.

Schultz spoke at the school as part of his ongoing tour to commemorate his flirtation with a third party run for the presidency. As Schultz talked about the issues, in what multiple reports said was set to be a “major policy address,” there was a point where he congratulated the students for the lowering of their education costs.

“Under President Daniels the cost of an education here will be less expensive in nominal dollars in 2020 than it was in 2012,” he told the students. “Congratulations.”

Apparently, that was supposed to be an applause line, because Schultz ended up prompting people to clap.

“You gotta clap for that,” he said.

It was reminiscent of Jeb! Bush’s infamous gaffe when he had to tell people to clap for him at a campaign event during the 2016 election. The moment stuck to Bush long after he was defeated by President Donald Trump.

Purdue and Schultz himself aired Facebook livestreams of the speech, which drew an online audience that topped off at 200 people.

