You may remember that last week President Donald Trump announced he would be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium in August, saying he was invited by Yankees president Randy Levine.

Then, on Sunday, the said he wouldn’t be doing it after all.

The New York Times now reports that the president’s initial announcement that he would be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium came as a surprise to Yankees officials:

Mr. Trump had not actually been invited on that day by the Yankees, according to one person with knowledge of Mr. Trump’s schedule. His announcement surprised both Yankees officials and the White House staff. But Mr. Trump had been so annoyed by Dr. Fauci’s turn in the limelight, an official familiar with his reaction said, that he had directed his aides to call Yankees officials and make good on a longtime standing offer from Mr. Levine to throw out an opening pitch. But no date was ever finalized.

The White House apparently “scrambled” to tell the team the president was “actually booked” on the date he announced, prior to the president’s follow-up tweet saying he wouldn’t be doing throwing out the first pitch “because of my strong focus on the China Virus.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the fist pitch of the season last week. His pitch was pretty off-target, something that White House official Peter Navarro — who has taken his private issues with Fauci public amid the pandemic — mocked him over on Fox News Monday morning.

