Watch Mayor Pete Glug Booze With Desus & Mero in NYC Streets

2020 Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg got “uptown certified” as Desus & Mero showed him around their home turf in New York City.

“I am the only Episcopalian Maltese-American gay war veteran running,” Buttigieg said when the Bodega Boys asked what set him apart from the 23 other Democrats running for the highest office.

They discussed the election, as well as some more personal issues.

“I don’t think America is ready for my feet,” Buttigieg said when discussing pedicures as a routine self care act, “I find it socially challenging to have somebody rubbing your feet.”

The pair asked Buttigieg if he ever thought he would have a shot at being America’s first gay president.

“When I was growing up I felt like you could either be out and gay, or you could be in an elected office, but you couldn’t be both,” said Buttigieg.

“I live in Indiana, and when I came out, Mike Pence was governor,” said Mayor Pete, who loves a good opportunity to dunk on the VP.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen but I wanted to get out and start dating. I got reelected with 80% of the vote.”

“We’re gonna close it out with an uptown tradition,” said Desus. “They say in New York City you’re not allowed to have open containers, but if you put an alcoholic beverage in a brown bag, the cops don’t see it.”

“Keep it low in case the cops go by. They be trippin’ at the end of the month, bro.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com