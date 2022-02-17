WATCH: Ted Cruz and The Guy From Hercules Roast Neil Young … By Adding Together All of Joe Rogan’s 13 Trillion Podcast Views?

Texas Senator Ted Cruz made a strange argument while he and ex-Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo were trying to roast rock legend Neil Young as inferior to podcaster Joe Rogan.

Sorbo was a guest on the most recent edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz, the podcast co-hosted by Cruz and Michael Knowles. Mr. Sorbo was complaining about his banishment from Facebook for violating its Covid rules.

That led Knowles to bring up Mr. Rogan, whose podcast has become home to so much Covid misinformation that rock stars like Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Graham Nash, their fellow bandmates David Crosby and Stephen Stills, and India Arie have removed their music from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s presence there.

SEN. CRUZ: And I got to say, Joe Rogan is no Neil Young. That was one of the funniest… So Neil Young, my first reaction was, he’s still alive? MR. SORBO: People under the age of 40 are Googling “Who’s Neil Young? ” SEN. CRUZ: And and by the way, I asked my staff, all my staff are under 40. None of them had any idea who he was. I had to Google their like what song I did. Well, here I can find some song… He’s got, super high voice, you know? And I did some quick math. So Neil Young, in the course of his career and he’s, you know, mid-70s. He’s sold 75 million records. That’s a lot of records. I guess that’s, you know,.. MR. KNOWLES: 75 million more than I sold. SEN. CRUZ: Yeah, yeah. He demands Spotify take down Joe Rogan or I’m taking my music… Joe Rogan gets 11 million viewers per episode, and he’s done one thousand one hundred and seventy-eight episodes. Now, I’m not a mathematician. But I’m pretty sure 11 million times one thousand one hundred and seventy-eight… is a really big number! And so the whole, it was like, seeing Neil Young doing that reminded me of like, like a little chihuahua yapping at a Great Dane. Like, like, you’re just like, Wait, this is an easy mathematical formula, but I say that, I’m still amazed Spotify did the right thing. And yanked Neil Young, MR. SORBO: I think it was money involved, the time and they what do you sign a contract for $100 million or more? It’s big. And so it’s but I get it all. God bless him. I’m a capitalist as well, so it’s great. Neil Young is not bringing in that kind of money to Spotify. SEN. CRUZ: Neil Young has gotten the most press in the past two weeks, but he hasn’t. Twenty five years. MR. KNOWLES: It was a marketing coup. Maybe Neil Young is a capitalist, too. MR. SORBO: I think he enjoys selling 75 million albums.

By Cruz’s reckoning, Pat Sajak is better than the Beatles and all of the Jacksons combined. Sorbo’s contention, that Rogan brings in much more revenue to Spotify at present, is much more reasonable. But Spotify’s stock price has suffered since the controversy began and other artists joined Young, although other factors have contributed to that.

Watch above via Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com