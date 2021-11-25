WATCH: Young Turks Hosts Completely Lose it While Brutally Mocking Kid Rock’s New Video

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur and co-host Ana Kasparian cracked each other up as they roasted Kid Rock and his new music video.

On Tuesday’s edition of the pioneering online news program, Kasparian introduced the rollicking segment by explaining that “Kid Rock, to his credit, is still, you know, putting out beats,” and that “his latest musical adventure is titled Ain’t Nobody Going to Tell Me How to Live.”

“Hmm. Sounds tough, and it is one of the funniest songs and music videos I have ever seen, and not intentionally so. So for obvious reasons, we can’t just play his music video, but we have some fun stills and also some fun lyrics to share with you,” Kasparian said.

And so it was that Kasparian and Uygur found themselves occasionally singing or reciting the lyrics as they blasted the video, about which they made the following observations, among others:

“He was like wearing a fur coat throughout, like, Mr. Tough. I love it, I love everybody. Keep putting them out, Kid Rock. I love it. I love it.”

“Kid Rock gets on to a giant middle-finger-shaped rocket that, to me, looks like a penis. Okay. And he starts shooting guns. He’s shooting guns from his penis rocket. Okay. While holding on to the shaft, I don’t know if the rocket came eventually.”

“The thing that I love about the music video and the lyrics is it just has this a song like you could tell he has this assumption that people are going to like, watch it and be like, what? He’s bold. He’s totally middle finger.”

“I’m the last of the few still screaming ‘Fuck you?’ Dude, everybody’s screaming it. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“I can’t get enough of the lyrics. ‘You’ll never tell me shit. You’ll never flip my script because I’m more outrageous than the Vegas Strip.’ But just, like, Venetian outrageous, or Treasure Island?”

“Right? Maybe Circus Circus.”

One observation that the duo missed: for some reason, Mr. Rock requires the assistance of the aforementioned rocket despite sporting wings during the entire flight — into space. He then blasphemes the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Reverend Run.

Watch the uncensored version above, provided by The Young Turks.

