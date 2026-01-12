Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had some pointed remarks for Elon Musk after the billionaire claimed that the lawmaker only gets reelected because of the Somali Americans in her district.

Omar was born in Somalia and has represented Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, which includes all of Minneapolis, since 2019. The district and the surrounding area have been roiled in recent weeks by the deployment of agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Border Patrol. Last week, an ICE agent shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis as she attempted to drive away from him.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, has espoused increasingly anti-immigration views, including replacement theory, which posits that liberal, often Jewish elites want to import large swaths of immigrants to replace white people.

On Monday, Musk agreed with a post claiming that undocumented immigrants have been deliberately incentivized to come to the U.S.

“How is this not treason[?]” the poster asked.

“This has been happening for years,” Musk alleged in response. “Ilhan Omar is the most obvious example. A large number of relatively recently arrived Somalis will elect only a Somali to Congress in that Minnesota district. This is much more subtle, but just as bad, in many other parts of America.”

A few hours later, Omar fired back on Musk’s platform.

“You are one of the dumbest people on earth, my district is literally a majority white district,” she wrote. “Your conspiracy theories are laughable and should have no place in a society that cares about facts.”

One user asked Grok, Musk’s AI chatbot that inundated the X platform with sexualized images of women and children, to assess Omar’s district. Grok correctly stated that Omar’s district is approximately 60% white.

Last week, Musk quote-tweeted a post called, “If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered. Musk agreed by using a “100” percent emoji.

Right-wing media outlets have breathlessly covered the Somali community in recent weeks after dozens of people in Minnesota were indicted as part of a welfare fraud scandal. Prosecutors say the fraud was prevalent in Somali communities.

The spotlight on Minnesota’s Somali community became more intense after YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a now-viral video in which showed up announced at several Somali-run daycares in the Minneapolis area. When the establishments did not allow Shirley, a stranger with a camera, into the facility to see the children inside, he concluded that the establishments must be fraudulent.