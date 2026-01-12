Randy Fine Introduces ‘Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act’ to Take Over Territory By Any Means Necessary

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) introduced a bill on Monday to give President Donald Trump authorization to “take such steps as may be necessary” to annex the Danish territory of Greenland.

“Huge News! Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union,” announced Fine in a social media post, which featured a mock-up image of a Trump Tower in Greenland.

He continued, “Let me be clear, our adversaries are trying to establish a foothold in the Arctic, and we can’t let that happen. By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China.”

If passed, the bill would give Trump explicit congressional “authorization for the annexation of Greenland” by any means necessary.

“The president is authorized to take such steps as may be necessary, including by seeking to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark, to annex or otherwise acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States,” the bill reads:

Upon completion of such annexation or acquisition, the President shall submit to Congress a report consisting of such changes to Federal law as the President may determine necessary to admit the newly acquired territory as a State, in order to expedite congressional approval of such statehood for Greenland after the adoption of a constitution that Congress determines to be republican in form and in conformity with the Constitution of the United States.

Danish Ambassador to the United States, Jesper Moller Sorensen, met with Fine following the introduction of the bill to make it “abundantly clear” that Greenland belonged to Denmark.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Trump had ordered special forces commanders to draw up a plan for a potential invasion of Greenland as the White House continues to taunt Denmark and European leaders over the territory.

“I think the president was very clear last night. He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland because he feels that if we do not, then it will eventually be acquired — or even perhaps hostilely taken over — by either China or Russia, which is not a good thing for the United States, or for Europe, or for Greenland,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum made similar comments on Thursday, arguing that Europeans “should be cheering” for the United States to annex Greenland as “it would be a win for all democracies in the world.”

Denmark has repeatedly informed the Trump administration that Greenland is not for sale, prompting the Trump administration to make threats about taking the territory by force.

Seven European leaders issued a joint response to the White House’s comments last week, reiterating that “Greenland belongs to its people” and that “it is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

The statement was signed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Just days after the statement, Trump vowed to “do something” about Greenland, whether it had to happen the “nice way or the more difficult way.”