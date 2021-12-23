If a crisis is averted and no longer really exists, is it responsible to report it as a crisis? In other words, do facts even matter anymore? Well, apparently not to the producers of Fox & Friends, who opened a segment about an alleged “supply chain crisis” that they had previously reported was not really a thing anymore.

Since late summer, the conservative morning show has spent countless programming hours dedicated to how the supply chain crisis would ruin Christmas. It turns out, however, that for a variety of reasons, supply chain issues largely due to the pandemic, will NOT keep presents from showing up under the tree.

The New York Times reported on this lack of a shortage of Christmas gifts, and that article was widely shared by Biden officials touting the fact that the narrative of no Christmas presents was a false one. The War on Christmas was defeated, and one would think would cause a celebration that transcends a bitter partisan divide, right?

Sadly, even though the supply chain crisis had been averted, this didn’t keep Fox & Friends from hitting the nonstory multiple times. Earlier in the show Thursday, Carly Shimkus and Brian Kilmeade seemed to mock the White House for celebrating Christmas (weird), then later in the show they brought in a shipping expert to address that topic.

Steve Doocy opened the interview by asking if his guest thought it was too early for Biden officials to be taking a “victory lap” to which the guest agreed, but only because, after having visited with Biden officials, he noted that no one actually was taking a victory lap.

Christopher Conner was introduced as the CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities and then pushed back on the narrative to which Fox News appears to be so wedded, despite the facts as they are currently known.

Conner pointed out what he called a “pretty key data point” from the National Retailers Federation, which he described as the “federal trade association that represents retailers around the country and put out a report on Monday about this very issue.”

“2021 will be the best holiday season ever with sales of Christmas goods, 11.5% above what newly-released were in 2020,” said Conner, “so we’re a long way from declaring victory in the supply chain crisis, but obviously, there’s been some incredible work done and some great collaboration to keep goods moving through this crisis.”

Acting as if he didn’t hear his guest reveal the good news, Doocy cued up b-roll of ships stuck at sea from who knows when, adding a touch of grey to the silver tidings of joy provided by his guest.

So, the answer to the opening rhetorical question appears to be a resounding “no.” It doesn’t matter if a crisis is real, opinion programming can just make shit up and ignore the facts.

In other news, Fox News ratings are at an all-time high, with more viewers often tuned in to the largely conservative outlet over the other cablers combined. Also? President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have dipped to an all-time low.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.