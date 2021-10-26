Fox News Host Destroys Tucker Carlson’s Replacement Theory

Tucker Carlson once again made the case last night that the Democratic Party is “replacing” Americans with undocumented immigrants, a group the Fox News host describes as “more obedient” Democratic voters.

Carlson has been promoting the idea on his Fox News show for months, despite a public backlash against a prominent cable news host proudly backing a white nationalist conspiracy theory.

He once again outlined the liberal plot on his show Monday night. Above a chyron that read “Biden is importing millions of new Dem voters,” Carlson said:

America will never be the same after this, and of course that’s the whole point of the exercise. The Biden administration is subverting democracy, diluting the political power of American citizens by importing a brand-new population. That is exactly what’s happening. There’s no way to justify this on the basis that it’s good for America, it’s not. It’s good for the Democratic Party.

But is it good for the Democratic Party?

Analysts have pushed back on the common wisdom that increasing diversity in the United States is actually helping Democrats to win more races. That assumption was further eroded when former President Donald Trump made serious gains in the Latino vote in the 2020 election.

One Fox News host even recently made the case against Tucker Carlson’s assumption that new immigrants necessarily support Democrats:

Will these voters actually long term be Democratic voters? Will they do what the academic white liberals who run the Democratic Party want them to do long-term? And actually, I think the answer is no.

The host continued:

White liberals bring these people in and imagine they’re all going to be like Oberlin graduates, you know, living in Brooklyn, you know, and drinking artisanal coffee. Actually, no, not at all! And you see it in the voting patterns, by the way, in Texas, a lot of self-identified Hispanics are enraged by Biden’s border policies. They’re not into this at all. They’re not liberal.

You might be surprised to learn that host was Tucker Carlson, speaking on a Daily Caller podcast earlier this month.

The contradiction between Carlson’s two views, made just weeks apart, is gaping.

On his Oct. 26 show, Carlson warned that Democrats are deliberately importing immigrants, who he has described as “more obedient,” to ensure Democrats remain in power.

In an Oct. 13 interview that received little attention, Carlson admits that those immigrants are not necessarily Democratic voters and that they are not necessarily liberal.

Carlson is often guilty of provocative bloviation on his widely-watched Fox News show while speaking with more nuance and sophistication in lengthier interviews. Whether Carlson believes what he says on his Fox News show or what he says on podcasts is anyone’s guess. Mediaite reached out to Fox News to ask about the contradiction. This story will be updated if they respond.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.