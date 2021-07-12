As overblown “Delta variant” hysteria has overtaken much of a news media desperate for Covid to remain a “pandemic” as long as possible, new positive tests have inched up to about 17,000 a day, while deaths with the virus are effectively at an all-time low at just over 200, in a country of over 330 million people. The “expert” class, led by media-darling Dr. Anthony Fauci, is now using this opportunity to instill fear in order to try to increase vaccinations, all while forwarding a narrative that it is Republicans who are causing all this trouble because they refuse to get vaccinated as often as Democrats do.

Yesterday, Dr. Fauci made his normal Sunday morning TV rounds as took every chance he could to decry the obvious political divide when it comes to reactions to the pandemic in general, and vaccines in particular. There is indeed no doubt that Republicans are less likely to be vaccinated (for the record, as a life-long pre-Trump Republican, I am) and that we would be in an even better position to finally end this nightmare if this was not the case.

However, very few in the news media seem to understand, or are willing to admit, is that a large part of how and why the political divisions on the pandemic are so stark (and they may be even more dramatic than most people realize) can be blamed on the “experts” themselves. Quite simply, they abused the trust of about half of America because they could not resist getting political with the unprecedented power they were unexpectedly granted.

Fauci himself is a massive hypocrite on this issue, and not just because a huge part of his popularity with the news media and Democrats, as well as why he was rehired by President Joe Biden, is that he is perceived as effectively the man who finally brought down Donald Trump. If Fauci had really wanted to remain above the fray and maintain credibility with both political parties, here are some of the many things he never should have done.

While the most prominent “expert” in this realm, Fauci is hardly alone among his class (which essentially consists of only liberals) in giving up the trust of Republicans because they submitted to the temptation to play politics. The CDC, which has also been constantly wrong, has revealed itself, much like the WHO, as an overtly liberal organization, while pediatricians suddenly flipped on school openings in the fall of 2020 in an obvious rebuke of then-President Trump coming out strongly in favor of that in the middle of a presidential campaign.

On the state and local level, the vast majority of these unelected “health officials” make Sen. Elizabeth Warren seem like Sen. Ted Cruz. And, let’s not forget, our system of voting was radically altered, in a way which Republicans fervently believe favored Democrats, all because of an unproven presumption that in-person polling was somehow fundamentally unsafe.

It is astonishing how naïve and clueless the media and science classes are with regard to the role that the 2020 election plays in why Republicans do not trust anything the “experts” tell them about the pandemic. In the simplest terms, the vast majority of them believe that Covid was used as a weapon to defeat Trump, and to finally turn America into a socialist country.

Since both those things clearly happened, it is awfully difficult to convince Trump voters, many of whom are prone to believing conspiracy theories to begin with, that this is all just some sort of crazy coincidence. When the same people who you believe just used a virus to “steal” an election and “reset” the greatest nation ever created, then try to sell you on a new vaccine for an illness which has mostly killed those who are old and/or unhealthy, you are likely to see them as a guy who just burglarized your house now trying to get you to buy a new security system.

Frankly, given all of this, it is kind of amazing that about half of Republicans have gotten at least one vaccine shot.

In an exception which proved the rule, John Dickerson of CBS did at least raise part of this general issue with Fauci yesterday (and to his credit, Fauci acknowledged the validity of the question) by asking if some people don’t feel insulted by the tone of the vaccine campaign. In my view, it is far too late to make much headway with those Republicans who have not yet been vaccinated.

“Science” has forfeited too much trust and credibility with them, and these people are making what they believe to be a perfectly rational decision based on the low risk of getting seriously ill from Covid. The more they are coerced, intimidated, or ridiculed into taking the vaccine, the MORE they will be persuaded that there is something just not right about all of this.

The lesson here for the “experts” is that, if you do not want to be treated as a politician, then you should not act like one. There is no reason to believe this moral, like so many others which should be gleamed from this fiasco, will actually be absorbed. After all, it is a whole lot more convenient to just blame Trump voters.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.