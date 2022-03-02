Whoops! Jennifer Rubin Says Marco Rubio Had ‘Worst Response to a SOTU’ in 2013 – But Back Then Wrote That He ‘Did Not Disappoint’

It is no secret that Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is on Team Biden, even reportedly having the respect of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, and that since Donald Trump was elected president, she has completely gone against the GOP.

And, like Rubin, while one can be an opportunist and change his or her principles, at least admit your shifts and the reasons for them.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday. Apparently, Rubin was not impressed. She suggested it was worse than Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) in 2013.

“Marco Rubio might be off the hook for the worst response to a SOTU,” tweeted Rubin during the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Marco Rubio might be off the hook for the worst response to a SOTU. — Jennifer ‘I stand with Ukraine’ Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) March 2, 2022

However, Rubin would be wise to do a quick Google search in that she would’ve seen that she praised Rubio’s 2013 response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

Thankfully, former Washington Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold pointed out the time Rubin did so.

In a piece headlined “Rubio responds and shines,” Rubin wrote,

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did not disappoint tonight, showing a fresher face and more dynamic brand of conservatism –- presented by a fresher and more dynamic face. He appeared relaxed and jovial throughout, hardly the stereotype of the angry Republican. Standing in front of the window was a helpful framing — making him “fill up” the screen, if you will. As a TV communicator he did the best job of any State of the Union respondent I can recall. His delivery was briefly marred by grabbing for a swig of water, which depending on your view was either a “real moment” or a rookie error.

Et tu, Jennifer?

Yes, the Republican Party is in a much different place today than it was in 2013. Hindsight is 20/20, but Rubin failed to acknowledge with her contradiction and to explain why the reversal in sentiment. Had she provided context for her tweet, then it wouldn’t be as embarrassing as Rubio’s drink of water during his response to Obama’s address.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.