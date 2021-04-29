Everyone who is in public life in a capacity where they are expected to make predictions, no matter how smart or steeped in expertise, will inevitably get some big ones wrong. Not all prophecies are created equal, however, and some misfires, especially the more dramatic ones, demand some level of accountability, or else the entire rationale for the media giving predictions quickly crumbles.

It is extremely difficult to imagine a situation with more at stake than telling a nation, which has been on edge for a year, and desperate for some hope that a medically-induced nightmare might be finally about to end, that they are facing “impending doom.” To do so as the head of the CDC, while fighting back tears and admitting that they are “scared,” is the equivalent to a card gambler going “all in” on the final hand of the night with someone else’s chips.

One month ago today, that is exactly what CDC Director Rochelle Walensky did—in very dramatic fashion and to great fanfare in the news media. We know now that she was wrong. VERY wrong.

For any objective person who has closely followed the data and believes in the effectiveness of the vaccines, it was abundantly clear at the time that she either had no idea what she was talking about, was experiencing personal problems, was playing some sort of political game, or some combination of all three of those factors was at play. Her forecast simply made no sense, but because of her position, and because the lockdown/mask-loving news media has never heard a doomsday projection that didn’t give them the tingles, it made huge news and surely had a significant impact on decision-makers, especially in hyper-woke public schools, around the country.

On March 29, when Walensky made her theatrical statement, the United States was averaging just over 64,000 new Covid cases and about 1,000 reported deaths a day (with both numbers clearly on the decline as the vaccines started to have an impact on the numbers). As of last night, we are averaging just over 55,000 new cases and just over 700 reported deaths.

This means that in the month since her “impending doom” prediction, cases have dropped 14% and deaths 28% in the United States. Making this forecast even more inaccurate is the fact that it has been in mostly blue lockdown states where the virus has been making what appears to be a last stand. Meanwhile, in Texas, where the entire Democrat/”Expert”/News Media industrial complex alliance bet the house that opening up fully and dropping the mask mandate was “Neanderthal thinking,” things have been going even better than in the nation as a whole.

Bizarrely, Walensky appears to be, at least in part, protected from getting too much blowback from her disastrous gambit because the “experts” have been SO wrong, SO many times that those who have been paying close attention are now desensitized to it. While those who let the news media think for them have forgotten it ever happened , or hilariously and religiously rationalized that somehow her warnings got people to “behave” better, and THAT is why the numbers went down instead of up.

As broken as Walensky’s crystal ball has been (no wonder the CDC STILL can’t fully understand the absurdity of mandating masks outside, even after vaccination, and the depressing impact this has on conservatives on the fence about getting the shots), she is still not the “expert” who should be most humiliated by the currently very promising data trends. That distinction belongs to former Covid advisor to President Joe Biden and major media darling, Michael Osterholm, who on January 27 predicted that, thanks to the dreaded “variants,” the next “6 to 14 weeks” would likely be the “darkest” period of the pandemic in the United States.

What made this dire forecast so perplexing at the time was that cases and, far more importantly, hospitalizations were already clearly dropping naturally on exactly the same trajectory of the end of the prior two waves. Unless Osterholm thought that the vaccines, which were already rolling out at full force by then, were basically useless, his projection (which, suspiciously, was worded exactly the same way as another of his predictions just before the election) was the equivalent of a parachutist betting against gravity.

As of now, thirteen weeks into Osterholm’s “darkest” period, new cases are down 67% since he first made that statement, while reported deaths have fallen a stunning 79%. Even famously-failed political prognosticator Dick Morris most be wondering how it is possible to be so catastrophically wrong and still get asked back on national television as an “expert.”

But Osterholm will continued to be booked on major shows and will probably never have to fully answer for why he was so wrong or for the damage, especially to children, that has been done because he made decision-makers lose confidence that the worst of this was really over. Similarly, Walensky will only get significant media criticism here from non-liberal news sources.

The reasons for this is that the news media sees the expert class (at least those anointed as “experts” for their support of Democratic lockdown polices) as being on their team, and any mistakes that are made, as long as they are in the politically correct direction, are viewed sympathetically. It is a lot like how in Hollywood no one ever gets fired for green-lighting a super-woke movie which bombs at the box office because, after all, the effort was well-intentioned and it helped promote the greater cause.

Except, in his situation, millions are real Americans are being forced to have their suffering artificially extended by these overly pessimistic predictions. The news media has a duty to hold those responsible for this accountable for their mistakes, and to stop giving absolute authority to future projections of doom, especially when they obviously make no sense and may very well be politically motivated.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.