Rep. Steve Scalise has earned a reputation for making stark and damaging claims against his political rivals that eventually prove to be entirely wrong. Who can forget the numerous times that he falsely—and dangerously irresponsibly—claimed that Democrats were in favor of murdering babies? Now there is a new entry to the growing canon of Scalise proving himself wrong.

While covering a GOP Leadership press conference Wednesday morning, Punchbowl founder Jake Sherman tweeted an image of Scalise holing a milk carton mocked up to feature Vice President Kamala Harris in what can be fairly called a sophomoric political stunt designed to bring critical attention to the notion that the VP has been absent from what the GOP insist is a crisis of illegal immigration at the US border.

The only problem with Scalise’s ill-planned stunt? At the very time, this photo was taken, Vice President was leading a virtual roundtable discussion focused on diplomatic issues with Mexico and Northern Triangle nations (Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala) that lay at the root of the migration problems the nation currently faces.

It seems as if ⁦@SteveScalise⁩ has a milk carton declaring @vp is “missing.” pic.twitter.com/rQC5pjYGYV — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 14, 2021

President Joe Biden recently announced that his Vice President would be taking over issues at the border. Conservative opinion media have made a lot of hay out of the fact that she has not visited the border in this new role, and the Vice President’s office has made clear that the border is less her focus, rather the underlying issues leading to the migration is what she is addressing.

The recent surge in migrants coming from what is known as the Triangle Nations coincided with former President Donald Trump’s cutting hundreds of millions of dollars of humanitarian aid, which has led many to believe has had a significant impact on the instability of these developing nations struggling with corruption and crime.

Trump’s 2018 budget proposal dramatically slashed aid to Central America. The budget called for cutting assistance to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by more than 30 percent, and by more than 45 percent to Mexico from 2016 levels. The budget proposal reflected an oft-heard comment made by Trump throughout his campaign and early in his administration.

The actual financial disbursement thus far supports that proposal. According to the website USAID, under Trump’s first 2018 budget for foreign aid disbursement international development to Honduras fell from $99 million to $49 million. El Salvador saw a similar dip from $62 million to $39 million, while aid to Guatemala saw the biggest decline from $136 million to $65 million.

It is entirely reasonable for the Biden administration to focus on the endemic issues of border and migration issues and not the symptoms. It’s akin to focusing on symptoms of a deadly virus and not the underlying illness.

The full report from the Vice President’s pool reporter, including information from the Vice President’s office which explains the roundtable discussion, is below:

VP’s office passed along some background info and a list of meeting attendees:

In her role overseeing diplomacy towards Mexico and Northern Triangle nations, Vice President Harris will lead a virtual roundtable at 10:00am today with experts who will offer assessments and recommendations for the region. Issues likely to be covered include the root causes of migration, humanitarian assistance, economic development, climate resilience, transparency, and good governance.

