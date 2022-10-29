WATCH: Bill Maher Tears Into People Who Commit Crime Of Having Opinions About ‘Problematic’ Halloween Costumes

Comic and pundit and Guy Who Forgot About All The Kids In His High School Who Got Suspended For Being Pregnant Nuns Or Overly-Convincing Sluts Bill Maher tore into people who suggest, with no authority, which Halloween costumes they’d like people to refrain from wearing.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host used his “New Rules” segment to what I’m sure is an annual rite: complaining about people costume-policing Halloween, and posing himself as a rebel against the encroachment of these thought police. Even though Halloween costume outrage is actually not a new thing at all, and the Buzzfeed listers he excoriates have no authority to enforce these “cancellations,” and they’re just churning content in the same predictable way that Maher is — HEY!

Anyway, here’s a taste:

You know what? I want to cancel. November 1st, all scolds day when the good people announce which costumes the bad people wore. BuzzFeed. I mean, buzz kill. She has a list of 23 costumes they’re literally begging you not to wear. Of course, this year, the number one no no is serial killer cannibal and Netflix sensation Jeffrey Dahmer. EBay has already banned selling it because otherwise it would be impossible to find a blond wig and aviator glasses. Simone Biles tweeted, “Put the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain’t having it.” Who’s we? What’s with the way. Who died and made you the great pumpkin? I’m so tired of a handful of emotional hemophiliacs on social media telling us what we can’t do on Halloween. And by the way, please put drugs in my candy. Let’s listen to these other verboten costumes on stupid lists this year, including Queen Elizabeth, because it’s too soon.

You get the idea. Way to strike a blow against the tyranny of teen gymnasts, Bill.

