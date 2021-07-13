WATCH: Texas Democrats Sing We Shall Overcome (Twice) After Absconding to D.C. With Beer

Texas Democrats split the state this week to prevent a quorum from being reached and thus block (or “filibuster” if you will) passage of a bill by the duly elected majority in the Texas legislature. Upon arriving in D.C., the vacationers broke out in a spontaneous performance of “We Shall Overcome.” Then they spontaneously did it again the next day, coincidentally following little media coverage of the first show.

Performance one began during an on-the-tarmac presser late Monday night. The Democrats, arriving as they were from many hours on the beer bus and the maskless private and/or chartered flight (in violation of FAA rules and CDC guidelines), held their first presser quite late, on the tarmac of the airport, before departing to their temporary quarters in D.C. to weather the sacrifice and hardship of the trip.

On Tuesday, with more press and attention and the benefit of daylight and make-up, they put on a reprise performance on the Capitol steps. It was a somewhat shorter spontaneous display the second time around, but no less off-the-cuff and magnificently historic.

Meanwhile in Texas, lawmakers who remained at work took the opportunity to fulfill every politician’s most deeply held dream and authorized arrest warrants for their colleagues.

Think of all the problems that could be solved in the United States if we could all put out arrest warrants for co-workers who don’t show up. (Stop looking at me like that, Aidan.)

All in all, it has been a dramatic round of media appearances in the battle of the Voting Reform tout-ers and the Voting Restrictions flouters.

In case you missed it, by the way, Donald Trump made an appearance at a UFC fight and was saluted by Mel Gibson. That’s not related materially to this story, I just thought the elements were thematically similar.

In any case, keep tuning in. CNN really needs viewers. Really. They really really need them.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.