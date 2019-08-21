comScore

Trump Gets Brutally Mocked For Claiming King of Israel Status: ‘Thinks He’s Jesus. That’s Where We Are’

By Connor MannionAug 21st, 2019, 11:20 am

Twitter users expressed a collective thousand-yard stare after President Donald Trump praised a supporter claiming Israelis viewed him as their king and as the Second Coming.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted out praise of himself from far-right writer and radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who claimed Israelis love Trump “like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God.”

[Image via Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: