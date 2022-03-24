Comedian Adam Carolla believes he’s been able to avoid backlash from some of his more controversial remarks because deep down he’s a good person who refuses to apologize.

“You can’t actually be an asshole or a bad person and then say things that are horrible as well,” Carolla said on the Coptales and Cocktails podcast. “You have to actually be a decent person and a good guy, and then you can get away with a lot more.”

Carolla explained he believes he’s a good person and therefore can say what he wants on stage and on his podcast.

“I’m not a bad person, so I can say bad things,” Carolla said. “It’s like I could make fun of my kids as long as I’m a good father to my kids. If I really was a bad father, then I couldn’t make any jokes about them. So my thing is is be a good whatever. And once you’re a good citizen or father, whatever that employer, employee, whatever that is, then you can make jokes about that.”

The podcaster also said in order for comedians to be a successful they need to say what’s on their minds and never apologize.

“I’m a comedian. That’s my job. I got to say what I want. I’m not here to apologize to anybody,” he explained.

“I’ve seen the way the wind is blowing and I realize that — once you apologize, that just leads to more apologies. And I just didn’t want to go down that road. So I just let it be known that I’m going to say what I want to say and and I won’t apologize. And once you establish that you won’t apologize, people kind of leave you alone because there’s nothing you’re going to give them.”

Listen above via Coptales and Cocktails podcast.

