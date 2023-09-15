Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs Off Whoopi Goldberg Asking If She Was Pregnant: ‘She Thinks Out Loud’

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn’t help but laugh when her co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked her if she was pregnant during a live show and later recalled the exchange in an interview.

Griffin was candid about the shocking moment from Thursday’s show during an interview with the show’s Executive Producer Brian Teta for the most recent episode of the podcast The View: Behind the Table.

Teta played a clip from the show in which Goldberg, right before launching into a political discussion, boldly asked Griffin, “Are you pregnant?” During the exchange, Griffin laughed and Goldberg noted that she “just got a vibe.” Some of The View co-hosts appeared stunned by the question, including Joy Behar who asked Goldberg, “why would you ask that?”

“Just to set up for folks at home, which I alluded to in the show, my mother-in-law and my grandmother-in-law were in the front row to watch me. And they had tried to come to see me before and the morning of, I tested positive for covid. So this is a big deal,” Griffin explained.

“If there are two people in my life who want me to be pregnant today, more than anyone, it’s them. So just the most fortuitous timing. I’m giving credit to my makeup artist for making my face look like it was glowing,” Griffin laughed.

Despite the awkward moment, Griffin explained that she chose to take it as a compliment.

“She thinks out loud sometimes. And I chose to take it as a compliment that I’m glowing. She’s so sweet and at the break she’s was like, apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign,” Griffin said.

“That’s what makes the show fun. It’s completely unpredictable. I thought we were talking about Mitt Romney, but then we were talking about my pregnancy plans of the future, which just again — headline news — I am not pregnant at this time,” Griffin said.

Griffin has noted in the past that Goldberg has advised her to be guarded about her personal life.

“I guarantee if I actually told her privately that I was pregnant, her advice would be, ‘Wait until you’re ready to tell people.’ So that’s the funniest thing about it is I’m like, she would never be like, ‘Just shout it on air,'” Griffin said.

Listen above via The View: Behind the Table.

