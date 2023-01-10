Ben Shapiro Mocks M&Ms Over New ‘All-Female’ Packaging: ‘I Assume That It Costs 77 Cents On The Dollar’

For some, it’s whats on the inside that counts… unless you’re Ben Shapiro staring at a packet of M&M’s.

Last Thursday, the Mars chocolate company announced that they would be releasing a new series of packaging to celebrate women.

The new packet will feature an all-female lineup of M&M characters.

According to Fox News, the packet will feature the characters upside down to represent how women are “flipping how they define success.”

M&M recently announced the addition of a purple M&M designed to be a “spokescandy” for inclusivity.

Many have suggested that the purple M&M represents the transgender community which has not been confirmed by the company itself.

On the Tuesday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro was beside himself after hearing the latest news. A clip from the show began circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell.

Shapiro noted that the new packages will be included on the milk chocolate, peanut, and peanut butter varieties.

“I was getting afraid there. I’m glad that at least some of these M&Ms will have nuts to represent the transgender community,” Shapiro said.

“So you have to ensure that some of the M&Ms are actual — are actual trans women. We wouldn’t want these to be cisgender M&Ms. So good news, some of the female M&Ms will in fact have nuts,” he added.

Shapiro discussed the introduction of the purple M&M that was designed to represent body positivity and inclusivity.

“I’m sure M&M would love people to accept body positivity cause you eat enough of them and you get fat,” he said. “That is what they are. They’re a candy.”

As he continued he said, “So moving. So incredible, so unbelievably stupid.”

“So women, do you feel represented now because of the green, purple and brown M&Ms on the M&M package that you are guzzling down lonely in your apartment with your wine and your cat?” Shapiro asked.

“How’s that going for you? Amazing. Amazing. But at least you feel represented. That’s the important thing,” he added.

“Honestly, I’m mostly just happy because if it’s in all female M&M, I assume that it costs 77 cents on the dollar of what the regular M&M would cost, right? That’s how this works,” he joked.

“Also, do not ask the female M&Ms for directions. It’s just not gonna go particularly well,” Shapiro said. “Corporate America, man — filled with morons. But until there are alternatives, this is what we’re gonna have to suffer with.”

Shapiro teased that he could be tempted to launch a rival brand if the Mars company continued to go woke.

“So I suppose we’re gonna have to launch Jeremy’s Candy or something to fight with the the woke corporate American infrastructure,” he concluded.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

