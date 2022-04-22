Ben Shapiro Warns ‘Woke’ Companies to Expect ‘Legislative 2X4’ if Pushing Progressive Agenda: ‘F Around and Find Out!’

Ben Shapiro has a dire warning for companies attempting to “go woke” following the Florida House passing a bill to take away Disney’s self-governing status in the state.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ben Shapiro Show he said “I am the most free market person on the right. I’m an extraordinarily pro-free market person. I don’t believe that generally the government should crack down on the operations of businesses.”

“I think more freedom for businesses is good,” Shapiro said. “I think lower taxes for business are good for the economy, for Florida, for the economy of the United States, more broadly. However, corporations have to stand up for their own free market bona fides and they have to not become tools of the people who wish to destroy freedom in this country on behalf of leftist group think.”

He continued, “If you decide to just become a woke corporation that does the bidding of your democratic taskmasters. Don’t be surprised when you get clocked with a legislative 2X4.”

“F around and find out!” he warned.

“That’s what Disney did. Disney decided that it was going to inject itself into social politics in the state of Florida and decided that it was going to try to use it’s massive corporate power in the state of Florida, it employs tens of thousands of people here, and it’s going to try to use that power to cudgel the state of Florida to do it’s bidding of executives in New York and Burbank, California,” he said.

“Instead,” Shapiro concluded, “What it is finding out right now is that the people of Florida are not up for it.”

