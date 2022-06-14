Bill Burr Wants ‘Snowflakes’ Mad About His Gun Jokes to Explain What They’d Do About ‘These F*cking School Shootings’

Comic and actor Bill Burr talked about guns, school shootings, dying birds, and “conservative snowflakes” on his podcast this week, asking “the gun nuts” to explain their “solution to these fucking school shootings?”

Burr began the topic by saying that he likes to think of himself as a liberal — some of the time.

“I always think I’m liberal until I talk to a liberal, and then I’m like, you’re out of your fucking mind, you know? Then I go, maybe I’m conservative. And I talk to a conservative like, this fucking person, it does not make sense,” said Burr. “It really is amazing, depending on the jokes that you do, how people perceive you.”

He explained selecting some bits for his Netflix special, which included jokes on Kyle Rittenhouse, and he was hit with tweets from right-wingers who didn’t have a sense of humor about it.

“I got like, fucking, half a dozen of those like really long, visceral fucking texts about how that was the worst thing that ever happened in comedy. And I was thinking like, geez, I didn’t think I was that bad,” said Burr of the tweets.

“And then I figured it out. I was like, oh, oh, ohhh, conservative snowflakes,” he said. “They exist. Yes, they do.”

Burr said he’s finding out there are “really fucking sensitive people on both sides” who will complain any time you talk about something they don’t like.

He brought the topic to the subject of school shootings, saying he really wants to know what gun owners have in mind for doing something about it.

You know, I did, you know, by the way, I did, you know, offer the floor to people that that are into guns. I wanted to hear what you — I want to hear. What is your solution to these fucking school shootings? Like, How do we solve this? Not take away your guns and your amendment rights, so everybody’s happy. I don’t know what the solution is.

He stressed it’s not about taking away “all your guns” but he wants a “solution” to the tragic shootings.

“I think, you know, everybody does. So why not ask the gun owners?” he said. “That’s my question. That is my question for you. And I’ve asked it twice and I am waiting here patiently,” he said.

So when you’re done cleaning your fucking rifle there, I would love to hear from you. And I’m not being a cunt either. I’m actually I’m legitimately asking. Because there’s got there’s got to be a way. There’s got to be a way to stop these things and then let a certain portion of the American public that wants to own those guns, still be able to go out in their backyard and fucking shoot, you know? I don’t know, 860 empty fucking beer cans, whatever the fuck you do with that thing.

After multiple asides he again pointed out that he’s not “against gun nuts.”

“So gun nuts don’t think that I’m against them, I actually have gone shooting a couple of times. All right? And I enjoy the hell out of it,” said Burr. “I like the fucking revolver, you know? I like the band Velvet Revolver. I like everything about a fucking revolver.”

“Maybe more liberals need to go to a gun range, and find the fun side of a gun. Right? And then they’re into guns, too, ad then maybe we could all just sit down and stop fucking typing capital letters at each other. I don’t know,” he added before doing a take on the song We Are The World.

On the subject of coming together for solutions and hearing the concerns of both sides, actor Matthew McConaughey recently also spoke to no small effect.

Activist David Hogg has noted these overtures and says things are different this time and it is possible to reach common ground.

Listen to the clips above via the Bill Burr Monday Morning Podcast on YouTube, or to the entire podcast episode below via Bill Burr.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com