Fox Critic David Hogg Takes to Fox News to Call For Unity on Fighting Gun Violence

Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg took to the Fox News website on Friday to call for unity in the fight against gun violence.

In an opinion piece, Hogg asked readers to imagine calling a loved one only not to hear back in response to news there’s been “a shooting at a shopping center close to where they live.”

He wrote:

Another breaking news alert: multiple deaths and injuries. In a panic you rush to the scene, then the hospital. You’re met with chaos. You notice a jacket you bought them for their birthday lying in a corner of the ER. It’s bloodied and cut in half. You catch the eye of a nurse and finally learn that your loved one sustained six gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the head while trying to shield others. They are gone. The doctor is speaking, but you can’t hear anything. You think of how you just saw them that morning, you didn’t get to say goodbye. Nothing seems to matter, not the trivial arguments or the canceled plans. Certainly not politics.

There are nearly a hundred families who live this gut-wrenching reality every day. Maybe you’re one of them.

Hogg said he wrote the piece “because I don’t want you to live this nightmare, no matter your politics. No one should. I am also writing this because, like you, I love this country and for it to function we need to balance responsibility with freedom. This is what reasonable gun owners believe too. I am asking that you stand up and say this truth.”

Hogg called for action to combat gun violence, especially in the aftermath of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, and for people to join the nationwide March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday.

He concluded his piece by stating that he’s “not anti-gun,” rather “the movement I helped to start has been pro-Second Amendment from day one.”

“There are so many things that we may disagree on, but there is also a lot we do agree on. The problem is that we don’t listen to each other long enough to find out,” wrote Hogg. “What we both can’t accept is the idea that we can’t do anything to stop the murder of children. We can. We all desperately want to protect our kids. Let’s start there and find common ground to take action, because the next shooter is already plotting his attack.”

Hogg wrote the opinion piece at Fox News despite previously criticizing the network. In 2018, the same year he and his classmates at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School were victims of an horrific school shooting, Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham went after Hogg in a petty fight over his grade point average.

Ingraham mocked Hogg for getting rejected from four colleges despite his 4.2 grade point average. Hogg called on advertisers to boycott her show. Ingraham apologized but Hogg rejected her apology.

