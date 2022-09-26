Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following Welfare Fraud Scandal

Retired Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is continuing to suffer fallout from his involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

Last week, Favre was in the headlines following the publication of text messages showing him communicating with Mississippi’s former Gov. Phil Bryant about allegedly using over $4 million dollars in Mississippi state welfare funds which was donated to the university which his daughter attended.

Favre also allegedly took over $1 million dollars in speaking fees from the state of Mississippi for speeches he never gave.

Now, companies once supporting Favre are now trying to distance themselves from the star. SiriusXM confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that Favre’s long running radio show The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray will be put on hold. The show, which premiered in 2018, featured Favre as a co-host. Up until two weeks ago, it aired every Tuesday.

The news from SiriusXM comes days after a state official pleaded guilty to helping funnel the welfare funds from the state to nonprofit organizations, which used the money for personal benefit. Favre has denied any wrongdoing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com