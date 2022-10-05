‘Bullsh*t!’ Megyn Kelly Slams Chris Cuomo For Saying He’s Been ‘Humbled’ on Premiere of New Show

Megyn Kelly put Chris Cuomo on blast over his return to cable news — with his own prime time show on NewsNation — months after his ouster from CNN.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly was joined by lawyer Mark Geragos and comedian Adam Carolla to talk about politics and media.

“Let’s talk about Chris Cuomo. Big news from your former place of business, Mark, on a couple of fronts — CNN. Number one, they’re getting sued by Trump. And number two, Chris Cuomo, who worked there for many years, has just launched his new show. He started a podcast, which is not doing very well, and he’s also doing a new show over on NewsNation,” Kelly began.

Kelly went on to note that Cuomo’s first show featured a “mea culpa” style intro — an intro she wasn’t buying.

“Chris Cuomo goes on his show on NewsNation and says that he’s been humbled. Bullshit!” Kelly said. “I don’t believe that for one second. He has not been humbled at all. He’s angry at CNN and how they treated him, and he’s now found another place to work and that’s okay. Everybody needs to pay the bills.”

Kelly went on to accuse Cuomo of misrepresenting what happened at CNN from the outset of his show. “He’s already lying,” she said, reminding viewers that Cuomo fell into hot water for advising his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, through sexual harassment allegations.

“No acknowledgement of really what he actually did was smearing the women who are accusing his brother,” Kelly said. “Actively working to dig up, you know, opposition packets on them. Then lying about it to his audience, trying to claim that he was some big Me-Tooer advocate.”

“You know, like, I care deeply about these issues. You care deeply about smearing the women who raised them,” she continued. “Anyway, that’s his history. He goes out there and tries to say like, he’s gonna be the referee. Like he is now going to be the moderate voice of reason because we’ve gotten too crazy partisan. He vows to appeal to the middle.”

Kelly quoted Cuomo as saying on his show that “we are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake.”

Kelly then listed various times Cuomo went after Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party as evidence he cannot appeal to the right.

“No one’s gonna listen to him,” she said. “What right-leaning person is gonna say, I accept Chris Cuomo as my voice of the middle, who’s not going to manipulate me by manufactured division. Bullshit. A certain male gesture comes to mind.”

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

