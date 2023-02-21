Candace Owens Defends Don Lemon’s Remarks on Women in Their Prime: ‘He Basically Said Water is Wet’

Candace Owens defended Don Lemon for his remarks about women in their “prime” and questioned if conservatives are turning into snowflakes during a recent episode of her show.

Last Thursday, Lemon drew bipartisan criticism over comments calling 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley past her prime.

“Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s, and 40s,” Lemon insisted.

His comments followed Haley’s suggestion that mental competency tests should be administered to politicians over the age of 75.

Since the exchange, many have questioned why Lemon remains at CNN even after the drama between him and co-host Kaitlan Collins dominated headlines earlier this month.

But one person who shockingly ran to defend Lemon is none other than the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens.

On the Tuesday edition of her podcast, she defended Lemon as simply stating the truth.

“People are gonna force me to actually defend Don Lemon for saying something that simply made sense,” Owens began. “People are outraged.”

“Don Lemon might lose his job. In fact, they’re going to now make him take diversity and inclusion courses. He’s facing all of this pressure because he’s clearly sexist, right?” Owens prefaced before playing the video.

She described Lemon’s remarks as “true.”

“I’m sorry, what was wrong with what Don Lemon just said? Is it the part that it happens to be true? It’s not allowed at CNN? Why is everybody acting so offended by the fact that he basically said water is wet?” Owens said.

Owens mocked Lemon’s female co-hosts, saying they acted like “girls.”

“I’m calling them girls ’cause they’re acting like little teenage girls. ‘Oh God, prime? What are you saying? You’re hurting my feelings. Women are in the workplace so that we can cry and be upset and not be able to understand a basic biological fact,'” Owens said.

She even cited her own Google search facts by saying that women actually peak at age 20.

Despite her newfound research, Owens said, “I would probably say I don’t want a 20-year-old running for president because you are more experienced as you age, obviously. You are wiser as you age.”

“Here’s the best part about the conservatives that are taking the bait on this, what if Trump had said that?” Owens asked.

Arguing that conservatives across the board would have loved the comment coming from Trump.

“Now all of a sudden, Don Lemon says it and we’re pretending that we need to be hysterical and crying about it,” Owens said. “Give me a break. This is going into the category of me wondering whether or not conservatives are accidentally becoming what they hate, right? Are we becoming the snowflakes?”

Watch above via Candace Owens Podcast.

