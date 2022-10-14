Candace Owens Says Being a ‘Straight White Male’ Today is ‘Exactly’ Like Being Black American During Segregation

Candace Owens compared the plight of segregated Black Americans to that of “straight white males” in modern-day America.

Owens spoke at an event organized by Turning Point USA at Michigan State University alongside fellow pro-Trump commentator Charlie Kirk.

In a clip from the event circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Owens described just how hard it is to be a “straight white male” in today’s society.

“We’ve now somehow gotten into this society where people are pretending what we’re doing is equality and it’s not,” Owens said. “If we have ever achieved an equality in this country, then you wouldn’t blink if anybody says ‘Asian Lives Matter,’ no one blinks. ‘Black Lives Matter,’ no one blinks. But, ‘White Lives Matter.’ They fell apart. Right?”

“The actually worst thing to be in this society — the one thing I would not want to be is a straight white male. For some reason, that’s considered problematic,” Owens said.

Owens went on to say that such pressures are leading people to lie.

“You have to be something. It’s like, people lie, they’re lying on college applications. They’re like, ‘Okay, I’m white, but I’m also trans.’ And you’re like, ‘What? Why are you pretending?’ Because, ‘I don’t want people to think I’m too normal,'” she added.

“And people, you know, they’re just trying to find something that makes them not White. Right?” said Owens. “And it’s really staggering to think that once upon a time, that is exactly what the experience was for a Black American.”

She claimed that the experiences of Black Americans during segregation are the same as what White men are experiencing now.

“Being a Black American was so problematic that you weren’t going to be allowed into the room. Now you have the exact same thing happening in reverse, and you have liberals trying to convince you that that’s equality,” she said. “It’s not! All lives matter. And that’s including White lives matter, you know?”

Listen above via Turning Point USA.

