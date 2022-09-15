Candace Owens Says the British Invasion of Africa Was a ‘Net Positive’ for the Region, Praises ‘How Forward it Brought African Colonies’

Candace Owens said she believes the British invasion of Africa was a “net positive” for the region during a bizarre rant on the latest episode of her podcast.

On Thursday, Owens released a new episode of her rebranded Daily Wire podcast, in which she discussed the Queen’s death.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Owens said British colonization wasn’t all that bad.

“The real truth of the reason why people hate the queen has nothing to do with — the colonization has nothing to do, which by the way, just to be clear, the Brits invading Africa actually represents, and this is going to get me in trouble, but it was, if you look at how forward it brought the African colonies, it ended up being a net positive,” Owens said.

“Now this is, of course, people — it’s gonna get me in trouble because people somehow think that Africans were living happily ever after and things were great,” she added.

Owens argued that the British did not bring the idea of slavery with them into the continent but rather, slavery originated in Muslim cultures.

“And then the horrible English–British descended upon and murdered everybody and the French suddenly murdered everybody. And that just isn’t the truth. Obviously the African nations had slavery, just like, the European nations had slavery. So it’s an evil that was not started, did not begin in Europe. Actually it can actually be traced back to Muslim origins,” Owens said.

“For whatever reason, people have this fantastical rendition of history where they think that it was only white people that ever did anything bad. When in fact the truth is that even in terms of our own history, American history, it was the Africans that were selling the Africans to the Europeans,” she added.

Owens said Europeans set out to abolish slavery and it was actually Africans who fought to maintain the system because it was “good.”

“People don’t like that fact, it’s a very inconvenient fact from the narrative that white people are evil and backwards. They were not the first to do it, but they were the first to end it. That is the truth,” she said.

“I think it was France first followed by the UK, followed by America — the end of the slave trade. It was actually Africans that fought and said, no, we want to maintain the system of slavery because it is good for us,” she concluded.

Haiti was the first country to end slavery after declaring independence from France in 1804.

Listen above via the Candace Owens Podcast.

