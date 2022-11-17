CNN’s Chris Licht Says He Would Not Bring Chris Cuomo Back

CNN CEO Chris Licht says he would not ask former anchor Chris Cuomo to return to the network.

Speaking with Kara Swisher on the Thursday edition of her podcast, On with Kara Swisher, Licht spoke about recruiting big name talent.

While discussing what the upcoming 9 pm hour on CNN might look like, Licht said he would be willing to spend some money in order to lure a big name.

“Can you tell me who that is? I have suggestions,” Swisher said.

“I’m open to any suggestions,” he replied.

Swisher offered Shepard Smith as a good candidate for primetime.

“It didn’t work at CNBC… I didn’t think it worked there, but it doesn’t mean it wouldn’t work. Gayle King if I had the money. Gayle King,” Swisher added.

“She’s tied up,” Licht replied.

As the conversation continued, Swisher then offered up another big name.

“Would you bring Chris Cuomo back?” Swisher asked.

“I would not,” Licht replied quickly.

Swisher asked about the lawsuit between Cuomo and CNN that is still up in the air.

Cuomo was fired from the network in December 2021, after an internal investigation revealed the extent to which he advised his brother, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, through sexual harrassment allegations.

In March, he launched a $125 million arbitration demand against CNN.

“What is the status of that lawsuit?” Swisher asked Licht.

“Whatever — I don’t know. It’s not — not part of my world,” Licht replied.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

