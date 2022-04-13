Great (Streaming) TV, Jarring ‘Puff’ Piece | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Chris Wallace

CNN+ host Chris Wallace interviewed First Sister and longtime senior campaign official Valerie Biden Owens for his new show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

Much of the interview centered around Owens’s new book “Growing Up Biden,” which chronicles her close relationship with President Joe Biden and his family over the years, as well as her work in building his career.

During one tense exchange, an almost apologetic Wallace asked about the strife that has dogged the president’s only surviving son. Owens objected to Wallace’s characterization that Hunter has had “a troubled life,” pushing back and emphasizing how proud she is of her nephew.

Wallace spent a portion of the interview grilling Ms. Owens about President Biden’s promise, made during his inaugural address, that ”We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.”

After playing a clip of that moment, Wallace asked why “that hasn’t happened,” and about how lambasting Trump in her book fits into her brother’s pledge.

Again it turned into a great exchange.

Wallace’s new format for frank conversations with big names, which is also an old format that once dominated the news interview game, continues to deliver for the streaming platform – which to be equally frank, can use the help.