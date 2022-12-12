On Monday morning, far-right troll, Alex Stein burst into the offices at Barstool Sports headquarters, demanding to speak with founder Dave Portnoy and was forcefully kicked out.

Stein, who was accompanied by a half-naked man he identified as “His wife’s boyfriend” Dontarius, posted the four-minute-long encounter on Twitter.

Stein appeared at the New York offices to complain about a revoked invitation to appear on Portnoy’s podcast and recent comments made by Barstool Sports’ Francis Ellis, in which he said Fox News was “trafficking in hate.”

“We’re here looking for Dave,” Stein says in the clip alongside the half-naked man.

Stein then walked into the Barstool offices and he began to shout, “Hey, I’m looking for Dave Portnoy. Come on, Dontarius,” motioning for the man to follow him.

A Barstool employee along with security guard Ebony, rushed Stein and the man in an attempt to push them back out the doors.

“Where’s Dave — Where’s Dave — Where’s Dave,” Dontarius began shouting as more employees arrived to see the commotion.

At one point, two Barstool employees attempt to push Dontarius out the doors as more came to help.

“Hey Dave Portnoy, we’re here for you,” Stein shouted. “You invited me on your podcast. Francis Ellis, don’t make fun of Tucker Carlson. Francis, Do not make fun of Tucker. Do not make fun of Tucker.”

The chaos was captured live by the network’s gambling podcast Picks Central which happened to be live streaming at the time of the incident.

Co-host Evan McDowell saw the action unfolding and said, “Oh, yeah. Someone’s getting booted. We got a homeless guy — homeless guys and a vlogger.”

The camera quickly panned over to the glass wall of the recording studio that looked into the lobby of Barstool HQ.

The hosts gathered near the glass looking at the action unfold while others ran to help their coworkers push Stein out the door and barricade the entryway.

Stein was also accompanied by another camera person who was filming the entire encounter alongside him.

The fight spilled into the elevator hallway as Stein and Dontarius continued to taunt the Barstool employees behind the glass doors.

“We’re not scared,” shouted Stein.

“Do it, guys. Do it.” Dontarius said.

“You know you guys are scared of Dontarius,” Stein said.

“Let’s go, they don’t want any of this,” Stein said. “Bunch of p***ys”

At this point, another employee, actress and host Tiko Texas exited the elevator into the mayhem and immediately tried to fight Stein before being dragged away by security.

Stein continued to rant as Ebony and another employee stood by him waiting for the elevator.

“He invited me on his podcast and he’s a coward,” Stein said of Portnoy. “And then he uninvited me. I’m just saying. And then Francis Ellis making fun of Tucker Carlson. Nobody makes fun of my biological father, Tucker Carlson.”

Ebony proceeded to knock Stein’s camera out of his hand.

“I’ve got two angles of this all,” Stein said, picking up his camera.

“What you sayin’ though?’ Ebony repeatedly asked Stein.

Tiko Texas rejoined the fight and proceeded to hit Stein’s hat off his head and slap him across the face while Ebony took another swing at the camera.

Stein was eventually forcefully pushed onto the elevator.

“You guys look like real classy people. Barstool Sports. Good one,” Stein said as the elevator doors closed.

Nobody bad talks Portnoy on my watch. #WarWounds pic.twitter.com/EF5bjIHfrJ — THE X FACTOR 🔥 (@TIKOTEXAS) December 12, 2022

Tiko took to Twitter after the fight to show her battle wounds from the altercation.

Stein has made headlines with viral videos showing him confronting various people including Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and catcalling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY). Videos of Stein appearing at local city council meetings to troll members have also garnered traction online over the last year.

He’s a regular guest on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars, interviews white nationalists like Baked Alaska, and is currently a contributor for far-right BlazeTV with his own show set to premiere on the network in early 2023.

